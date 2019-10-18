Maharashtra Elections: 32% drop in crorepati candidates in 2019 as compared to 2014

New Delhi: Down from 1,095 crorepatis in 2014, Maharashtra this time goes to the polls with 1,007 crorepati candidates, while 59 candidates have declared zero assets, according to a report prepared jointly by The Maharashtra Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Out of the 3,112 candidates from the 2019 Assembly polls analysed, 1,007 are crorepatis, the report said, adding "in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, out of 2,336 candidates, 1,095 were crorepatis."

Party wise, 155 out of 162 candidates surveyed from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were crorepatis. "A total of 126 out of 147 candidates analysed from Congress, 116 out of 124 candidates analysed from Shiv Sena, 101 out of 116 candidates analysed from NCP and 52 out of 99 candidates from the MNS have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore," the report said.