Maharashtra Election 2019 – Vikhroli Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Vikhroli Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. It belongs to Mumbai North East parliamentary constituency.

In 2014, Vikhroli Assembly had 51 percent voter turnout. The sitting MLA Sunil Rajaram Raut of Shiv Sena is going to be key candidate to watch out for.

Other prominent face to contest from Vikhroli Assembly is Vinod Ramchandra Shinde of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will be contesting the Maharashtra assembly election 2019 from Vikhroli Assembly constituency of Mumbai.

Full list of candidates for Vikhroli assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

1. Raju Sunkappa Shirame- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Party

2. Sunil Rajaram Raut- Shiv Sena

3. Shailesh Vivekanand Sonawane- Bahujan Samaj Party

4. Lumbini Siddharth Bhosale- Prabuddha Bharat Prajasattak

5. Dhananjay Sadashiv Pisal- Nationalist Congress Party

6. Vinod Ramchandra Shinde- Maharashtra Navnirman Sena

7. Shashank Tulshiram Yadav- Independent

8. Siddharth Bhaskar Mokle- Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi

9. Dilip Uttam Gade- Independent

10. Milind Maruti Kadam- Sambhaji Brigade Party

In 2014, Sunil Rajaram Raut had won Vikhroli Assembly seat by defeating Mangesh Eknath Sangale of MNS by a margin of 25339 votes. In 2009, Mangesh Sangle had Vikhroli Assembly seat by defeating Pallavi Sanjay Patil of the Congress by the margin of 20412 votes.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.