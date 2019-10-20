Maharashtra Election 2019 – Versova Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Versova Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. Versova, formerly known as Visava is an upmarket neighbourhood in north western Mumbai known for its beach and the Versova Fort. In 2014, Versova Assembly had 38 percent voter turnout. The sitting MLA Dr. Bharati Hemant Lavekar of BJP is going to be key candidate to watch out for.

Other prominent face to contest from Versova Assembly is Baldev Khosa of Congress will be contesting the Maharashtra assembly election 2019 from Versova Assembly constituency of Mumbai.

Full list of candidates for Versova assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

1. Hans Krishanlal- Rashtriya Aam Party

2. Dr. Bharati Lavekar- Bhartiya Janata Party

3. Pravin Dabholkar- Independent

4. Chhaya Sunil Tiwari- Janata Congress

5. Sandesh Desai- Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (Mns)

6. Dr. Bharati Lavekar- Bhartiya Janata Party

7. Adv. Shashikant Kundalik Kadam- Independent

8. Baldev Basant Singh Khosa- Indian National Congress

9. Sandesh Desai- Maharashtra Navnirman Sena

10. Divyashri Dholay- Bhartiya Janata Party

11. Saleem Shaikh- Indian Union Muslim League

12. Abdul Hamid Abdul Qayyum Shaikh- Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi

13. Rajul Suresh Patel- Independent

14. Changez Multani- All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen

15. Khan Raja Nasim- Indian Union Muslim League

In 2014, Dr. Bharati Hemant Lavekar had won Versova Assembly seat by defeating Baldev Khosa of Congress by a margin of 26398 votes. In 2009, Baldev Khosa had won Versova Assembly seat by defeating Yashodhar Padmakar Phanse of Shiv Sena by the margin of 12030 votes.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.