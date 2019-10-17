Maharashtra Election 2019 - Vandre East Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Maharashtra Election 2019 - Vandre East Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Vandre East Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. Vandre East is part of the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency along with five other Vidhan Sabha segments, namely Vile Parle, Chandivali, Kurla, Kalina and Vandre West in the Mumbai Suburban district.

In 2014, Vandre East Assembly had 47 percent voter turnout. The seat has been occupied by Trupti Sawant of Shiv Sena.

Other prominent faces to contest from the Vandre East Assembly are Rupesh Mausare of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Zeeshan Siddique of Indian National Congress.

Full list of candidates for Vandre East assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

MOHAMMED MEHAFUJAALI QURESHI- All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen ZEESHAN ZIAUDDIN SIDDIQUE- Indian National Congress KISHOR BHIMA IGAVE- Independent GAMRE VISHAL VISHWAS- Bahujan Samaj Party VISHWANATH PANDURANG MAHADESHWAR- Shivsena AKHIL ANIL CHITRE- Maharashtra Navnirman sena NOOR MOHD FATEH MOHD SHAIKH- Indian Union Muslim League MOHAMMED UMAR ABDUL SATTAR QURESHI BHATNASE- Bahujan Mukti Party JAVED AHMED FATEH MOHAMMAD SHAIKH- Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi RUPESH MANOHAR MALUSARE- Maharashtra Navnirman Sena PRAGATI DEEPAK JADHAV- Peoples Party of India (Democratic) RASHMI MANOHAR GAWDE- Independent TRUPTI PRAKASH SAWANT- Independent DEVCHAND EKNATH RANDIVE- Peasants And Workers Party of India ANILSINGH HARISINGH CHAUHAN- Independent MAHENDRA KRUSHNARAO PAWAR- Independent RAIS KARIMUDDIN KHAN- Independent MOHD SALIM KHAN- Independent ASHISH UTTAM GADE- Independent

In 2014, Trupti Sawant of Shiv Sena won the Vandre East Assembly seat by defeating Krishna of BJP by a massive a total of 41388 votes. Whereas, in 2009, Prakash of Shiv Sena had defeated Chandurkar of INC.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.