Maharashtra Election 2019 – Mulund Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Mulund Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. In 2014, Mulund Assembly had 57 percent voter turnout. Mulund is represented by BJP. The seat has been occupied by BJP since 1990. Sardar Tara Singh of BJP won the 2009 assembly elections for the second consecutive time. He defeated Dalvi Satyawan Ganpat of MNS with a huge margin.

Other prominent face to contest from Mulund Assembly is Mihir Chandrakant Kotecha of BJP will be contesting the Maharashtra assembly election 2019 from Mulund Assembly constituency of Mumbai.

Full list of candidates for Mulund assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

1. Keshav Madhukar Joshi- Independent

2. Mihir Chandrakant Kotecha- Bharatiya Janata Party

3. Rajendraprasad R. Singh- Indian National Congress

4. Santosh Adsule- Bahujan Samaj Party

5. Shrirang Anna Kamble- Bahujan Samaj Party

6. Commander Sadanand Champakrao Manekar (Retired)- Independent

7. Sanjay Saoji Deshpande- Independent

8. Harshala Rajesh Chavan- Maharashtra Navnirman Sena

10. Salu Yadav Pawar- Independent

11. Goroba Babasaheb Naykile- Ambedkarite Party Of India

12. Meena Jagdish Sutrakar- Independent

13. Shashikant Rohidas Mokal- Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi

14. Govind Basantram Singh- Indian National Congress

15. Nilesh Balaram Chavan- Jan Adhikar Party

16. Nandkumar Birbal Singh- Independent

In 2014, Sardar Tara Singh had won Mulund Assembly seat by defeating Charan Singh Sapra of Congress by a massive 65307 votes. In 2009, Sardar Tara Singh again won the seat by defeating Dalvi Satyawan Ganpat of the MNS by 27976.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.