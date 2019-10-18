Maharashtra Election 2019 - Mira Bhayandar Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Mira Bhayandar Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. It comprises part of the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation and part of Thane tehsil of the district. In the 2014 assembly elections Narendra Mehta of BJP won the seat and is the present MLA. He defeated Gilbert Mendonca of NCP. Mehta bagged 91468 votes as against Mendonca’s 59176 votes.

Other prominent face to contest from Mira Bhayandar Assembly is Saiyad Muzaffar Hussain of Indian National Congress who will be contesting the Maharashtra assembly election 2019 from Mira Bhayandar Assembly constituency of Mumbai.

Full list of candidates for Mira Bhayandar assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

1. SAIYAD MUZAFFAR HUSSAIN -- Indian National Congress

2. PRADEEP DILIP JANGAM -- Independent

3. NARENDRA LAXMANDAS BAMBAVANI -- Aam Aadmi Party

4. MAHESH DESAI -- Independent

5. RAVINDRA BABASAHEB KHARAT -- Independent

6. GEETA BHARAT JAIN -- Independent

7. FAHEEM AHMED SHAIKH -- Naitik Party

8. SURAJ ANIRUDHA SINGH -- Independent

9. SATYAPRAKASH CHAURSIA -- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Party

10. IQBAL MOHAMMED ALI BASHAY -- Independent

11. HARESH EKNATH SUTAR -- Maharashtra Navnirman sena

12. NARENDRA LALCHAND MEHTA -- Bharatiya Janata Party

13. SUMAN NARENDRA MEHTA -- Independent

14. ABDULLAH SAFATULLAH CHOUDHARY -- Bahujan Maha Party

15. KHATRI RAMZAN SHAMSHUDDIN -- All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen

16. BIRAJU RAMAKUMAR CHAUDHARI -- Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party

17. SALIM ABBAS KHAN -- Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi

18. SURENDRAKUMAR K. JAIN -- Independent

19. VIDHYADHAR BHIMRAO KIRTAVADE -- Bahujan Samaj Party

20. JASPREET MANJEET MATHARU -- Ambedkarite Party of India

21. RAHUL RAJARAM KHILLARE -- Independent

22. RAJARAM BABA TORANE -- Independent

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.