Maharashtra Election 2019 - Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar is part of the Mumbai North-East Lok Sabha constituency along with five other Vidhan Sabha segments, namely Vikhroli, Ghatkopar West, Ghatkopar East, Mulund and Bhandup West in the Mumbai Suburban district.

In 2014, Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly had 41 percent voter turnout. The seat has been occupied by Abu Asim Azmi of Samajwadi Party.

Other prominent faces to contest from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly are Anand Shukla Ashok Rokade from Peasants and Workers Party of India.

Full list of candidates for Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

SUAJTA RAJENDRA WAGHMARE- Independent ABU ASIM AZMI- Samajwadi Party KHURSHED KHAN- Independent ALAMGEER AHMAD RAMZAN- Independent RAKESH CHANDRAKANT GAIKWAD- Bahujan Mukti Parti VITTHAL GOVIND LOKARE- Shivsena MERAJ AHMED- Aam Adami Party THOKE BABAN SOPAN- Independent SHAIKH MOHAMMED SIRAJ MOHAMMED IQBAL- Independent ASHOK POPAT NIKAM- Independent SURESH PATIL- Independent RAVINDRA KRUSHNA KHOT- Independent SUFIYAN VANU- INC THOKE BABAN SOPAN- Independent JALINDAR KAMBLE- Independent RIZWAN AKHTAR QURESHI- Indian Union Muslim League SHAIKH IBRAHIM VALLAN- Independent SURAIYA AKBAR SHAIKH- Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi GAUTAM KESHAV SONWANE- Bharatiya Janta party MOHAMMAD HAJI JUSA MOMIN- Independent MARUTI DHARMA GAIKWAD- Bahujan Samaj Party ALAMGEER AHMAD RAMZAN- Peace Party

In 2014, Abu Asim Azmi of Samajwadi Party won the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly seat by defeating Suresh Kru of SHS (Shiv Sena) by a massive a total of 41719 votes. In 2009, Abu Asim Azmi defeated Syed Ahmad of INC.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.