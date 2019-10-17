Maharashtra Election 2019 - Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results
Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar is part of the Mumbai North-East Lok Sabha constituency along with five other Vidhan Sabha segments, namely Vikhroli, Ghatkopar West, Ghatkopar East, Mulund and Bhandup West in the Mumbai Suburban district.
In 2014, Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly had 41 percent voter turnout. The seat has been occupied by Abu Asim Azmi of Samajwadi Party.
Other prominent faces to contest from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly are Anand Shukla Ashok Rokade from Peasants and Workers Party of India.
Full list of candidates for Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:
SUAJTA RAJENDRA WAGHMARE- Independent
ABU ASIM AZMI- Samajwadi Party
KHURSHED KHAN- Independent
ALAMGEER AHMAD RAMZAN- Independent
RAKESH CHANDRAKANT GAIKWAD- Bahujan Mukti Parti
VITTHAL GOVIND LOKARE- Shivsena
MERAJ AHMED- Aam Adami Party
THOKE BABAN SOPAN- Independent
SHAIKH MOHAMMED SIRAJ MOHAMMED IQBAL- Independent
ASHOK POPAT NIKAM- Independent
SURESH PATIL- Independent
RAVINDRA KRUSHNA KHOT- Independent
SUFIYAN VANU- INC
JALINDAR KAMBLE- Independent
RIZWAN AKHTAR QURESHI- Indian Union Muslim League
SHAIKH IBRAHIM VALLAN- Independent
SURAIYA AKBAR SHAIKH- Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi
GAUTAM KESHAV SONWANE- Bharatiya Janta party
MOHAMMAD HAJI JUSA MOMIN- Independent
MARUTI DHARMA GAIKWAD- Bahujan Samaj Party
ALAMGEER AHMAD RAMZAN- Peace Party
In 2014, Abu Asim Azmi of Samajwadi Party won the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly seat by defeating Suresh Kru of SHS (Shiv Sena) by a massive a total of 41719 votes. In 2009, Abu Asim Azmi defeated Syed Ahmad of INC.
A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.
The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.
Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.
