Maharashtra Election 2019 – Malad West Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Malad West Assembly constituency is one of the 288 assembly constituencies of Maharashtra. Malad West is represented by Shiv Sena. Malad had a population of 1,561,938, according to 2011 India census.

In 2014, Malad West Assembly had 50 percent voter turnout. The sitting MLA Aslam Shaikh of Congress is going to be key candidate to watch out for.

Other prominent face to contest from Malad West Assembly is Rameshsingh Ramnarayan Thakur of Bharatiya Janata Party will be contesting the Maharashtra assembly election 2019 from Malad West Assembly constituency of Mumbai.

Full list of candidates for Malad West assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

1. Amzad Sarmad Shaikh- Independent

2. Aslam Ramzanali Shaikh- Indian National Congress

3. Rameshsingh Ramnarayan Thakur- Bharatiya Janata Party

4. Vidya Satish Naik- Janata Dal (Secular)

5. Shakeel Hasan Patni- Independent

6. Jayesh Vrajlal Gohil- Bhartiya Manavadhikaar Federal Party

7. Mohd. Ismail Shaikh- All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen

8. Keshav Govinda Jadhav- Bahujan Samaj Party

9. Elumalai Perumal Pillai- Independent

10. Kamlesh Balasaheb Dhumal- Independent

11. Mohammed Taufeeq Idris Quereshi- Indian Union Muslim League

12. Sayyed Sohail Asgar Rizvi- Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi

In 2014, Aslam Shaikh had won Malad West Assembly seat by defeating Dr. Ram Barot of BJP by a margin of 2303 votes. In 2009, Aslam Shaikh again won the Malad West Assembly seat by defeating R. U. Singh of BJP by the margin of 27695 votes.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.