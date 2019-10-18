Maharashtra Election 2019 – Magathane Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Magathane Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. In 2014, Magathane Assembly had 52 percent voter turnout. The constituency is occupied by Shiv Sena since 2014. The sitting MLA Prakash Rajaram Surve of Shiv Sena is going to be key candidate to watch out for.

Other prominent face to contest from Magathane Assembly is Lalita Surve of Shiv Sena will be contesting the Maharashtra assembly election 2019 from Magathane Assembly constituency in Mumbai.

Full list of candidates for Magathane assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

1. Prakash Rajaram Surve- Shivsena

2. Manoj Bamne- Bahujan Mukti Party

3. Devendra Thakur- Independent

4. Lalita SurvE- Shivsena

5. Sunil Mandave- Independent

6. Rajesh Bhojak- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Party

7. Raj Korade- Independent

8. Manishankar Chauhan- Nationalist Congress Party

9. Nayan Kadam- Maharashtra Navnirman Sen

10. Aashish Kumar- Jan Adhikar Party

11. Vijaykumar Mishra- Naitik Party

12. Sadanand Mane- Independent

13. Rajaram Jadhav- Bahujan Samaj Party

14. Sachin Bhaskar- Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi

15. Imtiyaz Alam Shaikh- Sambhaji Brigade

In 2014, Prakash Surve had won Magathane Assembly seat by defeating Hemendra Ratilal Mehta of BJP by a massive 20385 votes. In 2009, Darekar Pravin Yashwant had Magathane Assembly seat by defeating Prakash Surve of the NCP by 12985.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.