Maharashtra Election 2019 - Kopri Pachpakhadi Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Kopri Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. Located in the Thane district, the assembly constituency of Kopri-Pachpakhadi belongs to Thane Lok Sabha constituency. The seat has been occupied by SHS. Eknath Sambhaji Shinde of SHS won the 2009 assembly elections and is the present MLA. He defeated Shinde Manoj Tukaram of INC with a huge margin. Shinde secured 73502 votes as against Tukaram's 40726 votes.

In 2014, Kopri Pachpakhadi Assembly had 53 percent voter turnout.

Other prominent face to contest from Kopri Pachpakhadi Assembly is Sanjay Pandurang Ghadigaonkar (Ghadi) of Indian National Congress who will be contesting the Maharashtra assembly election 2019 from Kopri Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency of Mumbai.

Full list of candidates for Kopri Pachpakhadi assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

1. UNMESH BALKRISHNA BAGWE -- VANCHIT BAHUJAN AAGHADI

2. SADHANA SUDHAKAR SHINDE -- Ambedkarite Party of India

3. SUREN (BABU) ANANT KOLI -- RASHTRIYA MAHAN GANTANTRA PARTY

4. EKNATH SAMBHAJI SHINDE -- SHIVSENA

5. TUSHAR DASHRATH LOGADE -- INDEPENDENT

6. MAHESH PARSHURAM KADAM -- MAHARASHTRA NAVNIRMAN SENA

7. RAVINDRA SHIVRAM SALUNKHE -- MAHARASHTRA KRANTI SENA

8. SANJAY PANDURANG GHADIGAONKAR (GHADI) -- INDIAN NATIONAL CONGRESS

9. PRABHAKAR BABURAO WAGH -- BAHUJAN SAMAJ PARTY

10. LEELA PRABHULAL CHAVAN -- INDEPENDENT

11. VIJAY DNYANOBA GHATE -- REPUBLICAN BAHUJAN SENA

In 2014, Eknath Sambhaji Shinde had won Kopri Pachpakhadi Assembly seat by defeating Adv.Sandeep Lele of BJP by 51869 votes.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.