Maharashtra Election 2019 – Kandivali East Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Kandivali East Assembly constituency is one of the 288 assembly constituencies of Maharashtra. It is one of the densely populated suburbs in Mumbai and the oldest residential area. Kandivali (East) is majorly inhabited by Maharashtrians and Gujaratis.

In 2014, Kandivali East Assembly had 53 percent voter turnout. The sitting MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar of BJP is going to be key candidate to watch out for.

Other prominent face to contest from Kandivali East Assembly is Hemant Kumar Tulshiram Kamble of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will be contesting the Maharashtra assembly election 2019 from Kandivali East Assembly constituency of Mumbai.

Full list of candidates for Kandivali East assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

1. Atul Dattatray Bhatkhalkar- Bharatiya Janta Party

2. Ajanta Rajpati Yadav- Indian National Congress

3. Hemant Kumar Tulshiram Kamble- Maharashtra Navnirman Sena

4. Balkrishna Ishwar Prasad- Bahujan Samaj Party

5. Rahul Manikrao Jadhav- Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi

6. Irfan Adam Kazi- Independent

7. Sumitra Umesh Kumar Shrivastava- Aam Aadmi Party

In 2014, Atul Bhatkhalkar had won Kandivali East Assembly seat by defeating Thakur Ramesh Singh of Congress by a margin of 41188 votes. In 2009, Thakur Ramesh Singh had Kandivali East Assembly seat by defeating Jaiprakash Thakur of Shiv Sens by the margin of 11306 votes.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.