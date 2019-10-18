Maharashtra Election 2019 - Kalyan West Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Kalyan West Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. A part of Bhiwandi parliamentary constituency, the assembly constituency of Kalyan West is a part of Thane district.

In 2014, Kalyan West Assembly had 44 percent voter turnout. The seat has been occupied by Narendra Baburao Pawar of BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) since 2014. It was earlier occupied by Bhoir Prakash Sukhdeo MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena).

Other prominent face to contest from Kalyan West Assembly is Kanchan Yogesh Kulkarni of Congress will be contesting the Maharashtra assembly election 2019 from Kalyan West Assembly constituency of Mumbai.

Full list of candidates for Kalyan West assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

1. SHRI. DHUMAL SUNIL GANGARAM- Independent

2. KAUSTUBH SATISHCHANDR BAHULEKAR -- Independent

3. NEETA ASHISH PATIL - Independent

4. NOVEL BALU SALVE -- National People's Party

5. PRAKASH SUKHDEV BHOIR -- Maharashtra Navnirman sena

6. DR. VIJAY BHIKA PAGARE -- Independent

7. GURUNATH GOVIND MHATRE -- Independent

8. KANCHAN YOGESH KULKARNI -- Indian National Congress

9. VISHWANATH ATMARAM BHOIR -- Shivsena

10. NARENDRA BABURAO PAWAR -- Bharatiya Janata Party

11. AYAZ GULZAR MOLVI -- All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen

12. SHRI. ASHISH VIJAY TAMBE -- Bahujan Samaj Party

13. SHRI. YOGESH MOTIRAM KATHORE -- Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi

14. RAMESH GANGARAM HANUMANTE -- Nationalist Congress Party

15. PRALHAD PARSHURAM BHILARE -- Independent

16. SHRI. MAHENDRA RAMCHANDRA SANAP -- Independent

17. ADV. SAU. SWATI DHONDIRAM ZIMUR -- Independent

18. SHRI. JAYPAL SHIVRAM KAMBLE -- Independent

19. YOGESH RATESHWAR -- Independent

20. SUMANDAS SAVALARAM SALVE -- Peasants And Workers Party of India

21. SAJITHA JAYAKRISHNAN NAIR -- Independent

22. NILESH RATANCHAND JAIN -- Independent

23. SHRI. SURESH KALURAM JADHAV-- Independent

In 2014, Narendra Baburao Pawar had won Kalyan West Assembly seat by defeating Vijay (Bandya) Jagannath Salvi of SHS by 2219 votes.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.