Maharashtra Election 2019 - Kalyan Rural Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Kalyan Rural Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. A part of Kalyan parliamentary constituency, the assembly constituency of Kalyan Rural is a part of Thane district. In the 2014 assembly elections Bhoir Subhash Ganu of Shiv Sena won the seat and is the present MLA. He defeated Ramesh Ratan Patil of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. Bhoir bagged 84110 votes as against Patil’s 39898 votes.

In 2014, Kalyan Rural Assembly had 26.4 percent voter turnout. The seat has been occupied by Bhoir Subhash Ganu of SHS (Shiv Sena) since 2014.

Other prominent face to contest from Kalyan Rural Assembly is Pramod Ratan Patil of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena who will be contesting the Maharashtra assembly election 2019 from Kalyan Rural Assembly constituency of Mumbai.

Full list of candidates for Kalyan Rural assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

1. SUBHASH GANU BHOIR -- Shiv Sena

2. PRAMOD RATAN PATIL -- Maharashtra Navnirman sena

3. ROHIDAS BAMA MUNDE -- Independent

4. KRISHNAKANT CHANDRAKANT RANPISE -- Independent

5. SHIVA KRISHNAMURTHY IYER -- Independent

6. SUDHAKAR OMPRAKASH THAPLIYAL -- All India Forward Bloc

7. CHANDRAKANT RAMBHAJI MOTE -- Independent

8. CHANDRAKANT VITTHAL SONAWANE -- Bahujan Mukti Party

9. SURESH RAM PANDAGLE -- Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi

10. VINAYA VISHWANATH PATIL -- Samajwadi Forward Bloc

11. ZUMBER LUKAS JADHAV -- Lok Jan Shakti Party

12. AMOL DHANRAJ KENDRE -- Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi

13. ROSHAN HARISHCHANDRA PATIL -- Peasants And Workers Party of India

14. PRAVIN ASHOK PAGARE -- Independent

15. RAKESH KATHOD PATIL -- Independent

16. MAHESH BHAGWAN BHOIR -- Independent

17. PRASHANT PRAKASH KADAM -- Independent

18. SAHEBRAO ATMARAM JAGALE -- Independent

19. ROHAN KISAN KABADI -- Independent

20. VIJAY ARJUN PATIL -- Independent

21. RAI DIVAKAR SHITALPRASAD -- Independent

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.