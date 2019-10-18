Maharashtra Election 2019 - Kalyan East Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Kalyan East Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. A part of Kalyan parliamentary constituency, the assembly constituency of Kalyan East is a part of Thane district. In the 2014 assembly elections the independent candidate, Ganpat Kalu Gaikwad won the seat and is the present MLA. He defeated Gopal Ramchandra Landge of SHS. Gaikwad bagged 36357 votes as against Mhatre's 35612 votes.

In 2014, Kalyan East Assembly had 45 percent voter turnout. The seat has been occupied by Ganpat Kalu Gaikwad, an Independent candidate since 2009.

Other prominent face to contest from Kalyan East Assembly is Dhananjay Baburao Bodare of Shiv Sena who will be contesting the Maharashtra assembly election 2019 from Kalyan East Assembly constituency of Mumbai.

Full list of candidates for Kalyan East assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

1. BALAJI RAMDAS GAIKWAD - Independant

2. HARISHCHANDRA DATTU PATIL -- Sangharsh Sena

3. GANPAT KALU GAIKWAD - Bharatiya Janata Party

4. CHIKANE SACHIN SURYAKANT -- Samajwadi Forward Bloc

5. ABHIJEET RAVI TRIBHUVAN-- Bahujan Mukti Party

6. UDAY TULSHIRAM RASAL -- Prahar Janshakti Party

7. MILIND CHANDRAKANT BELAMKAR -- Bahujan Samaj Party

8. NARENDRA WANAN MORE -- Independant

9. APEKSHA ARUN DALVI -- Independent

10. DEVENDRA JAGDISH SINGH -- Independent

11. AKSHAY MANOHAR MHATRE -- Independent

12. PRAKASH BALKRUSHNA TARE -- Nationalist Congress Party

13. ASHWINI VINAYAK THORAT-DHUMAL -- Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi

14. DHANANJAY BABURAO BODARE -- Shiv Sena

15. VAIBHAV GANPAT GAIKWAD -- Independent

16. NANDKUMAR SAMBHAJI LIMKAR -- Independent

17. SONI DEVRAM AHIRE -- Independent

18. SALVI HARSHAL RAVINDRA -- Independent

19. PATEL YOGESH SHIVRAM -- Independent

In 2014, Ganpat Kalu Gaikwad had won Kalyan East Assembly seat by defeating Gopal Ramchandra Landge of SHS by 745 votes.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.