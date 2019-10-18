Maharashtra Election 2019 – Jogeshwari East Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Jogeshwari East Assembly Constituency Is One Of The 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) Constituencies Of Maharashtra. Jogeshwari East Belongs To Mumbai North West Parliamentary Constituency. Jogeshwari East Is A Town In Mumbai Suburban District Of Maharashtra. The Place Is Famous For Its Caves.

In 2014, Jogeshwari East Assembly Had 55 Percent Voter Turnout. The Sitting MLA Ravindra Dattaram Waikar Of Shiv Sena Is Going To Be Key Candidate To Watch Out For.

Other Prominent Face To Contest From Jogeshwari East Assembly is Sunil Bisan Kumre Of Indian National Congress Will Be Contesting The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 From Jogeshwari East Assembly Constituency Of Mumbai.

Full List Of Candidates For Jogeshwari East Assembly Who Will Contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

1. Ravindra Dattaram Waikar- Shivsena

2. Anil Laxman Chavan- Independent

3. Sunil Bisan Kumre- Indian National Congress

4. Milind Jagannath Bhole- Independent

5. Dilbag Singh- Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi

6. Vitthal Govind Lad- Aam Aadmi Party

7. Kundan Hindurao Waghmare- Bahujan Samaj Party

8. Farzin Begum Mohammad Husssain Shaikh- Peasants And Workers Party Of India

9. Shoukat Rasool Palapure- Bahujan Samaj Party

In 2014, Ravindra Dattaram Waikar Had Won Jogeshwari East Assembly Seat By Defeating Ujwala Modak Of BJP By A Margin Of 28962 Votes. In 2009, He Again Won The Seat By Defeating Jagtap Ashok Arjunrao Of Congress By The Margin Of 13775 Votes.

A Total Of 3,239 Candidates Are In The Fray For The October 21 Assembly Elections In Maharashtra For The 288 Seats Up For Grabs Where The BJP-Led NDA Alliance And The Congress-NCP Combine Are Locked In Keen Contests Marked By Defections, Rebellions And One-Upmanships. The Election Commission Had Received 5543 Applications For All The 288 Segments, Out Of Which 3239 Nominees Are Left In The Race After Withdrawals And Rejection Of 800 Applications Due To Technical Errors.

The 2019 Assembly Elections--The First Major Political Contest After The Lok Sabha Outing Of Summer--Are Characterised By Many Political Undertones. While The BJP And The Shiv Sena Are Vying For Supremacy In The Number Game, The Opposition Congress And NCP, Which Are Hit By Defections, Are Fighting To Make A Comeback To Power. Other Small Players Vying For The Spoils Are The MNS Of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna To Name A Few.

Voting For The 288-Member Assembly Will Be Held On 21 October In A Single Phase. The Counting Of Votes And Final Results Will Be Declared On 24 October. The Counting Of Votes And Final Results Will Be Declared On 24 October. The Term Of The Devendra Fadnavis-Led Current Maharashtra Assembly Will End On 9 November.