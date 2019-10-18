Maharashtra Election 2019 – Goregaon Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Goregaon Assembly constituency is one of the 288 assembly constituencies of Maharashtra. Goregaon is represented by Shiv Sena. Having a population of 124,890 as per 2011 India census, Goregaon is now becoming a wealthy suburb. Filmistan and Film City, the famous film studios are located here.

In 2014, Goregaon Assembly had 48 percent voter turnout. The sitting MLA Vidya Thakur of BJP is going to be key candidate to watch out for.

Other prominent face to contest from Goregaon Assembly is Yuvraj Ganesh Mohite of Indian National Congress will be contesting the Maharashtra assembly election 2019 from Goregaon Assembly constituency of Mumbai.

Full list of candidates for Goregaon assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

1. Ajay Kailashnath Dubey- Jan Adhikar Party

2. Yuvraj Ganesh Mohite- Indian National Congress

3. Adv. Mitesh Varshney- Independent

4. Purushottam Manubhai Patel- Independent

5. Mahendra Malusare Bhonsle- Bhartiya Janta Party

6. Virendra Vijay Jadhav- Maharashtra Navnirman Sena

7. Amol Dasharath Sawant- Bahujan Samaj Party

8. Noshad Yakub Shikalgar- Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi

In 2014, Vidya Thakur had won Goregaon Assembly seat by defeating Subhash Desai of Shiv Sena by a margin of 4756 votes. In 2009, Subhash Desai won the Goregaon Assembly seat by defeating Sharad Rao of National Congress Party by the margin of 24815 votes.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.