Maharashtra Election 2019 - Ghatkopar East Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Ghatkopar East Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra.

In 2014, Ghatkopar East Assembly had 56 percent voter turnout. The seat has been occupied by Mehta Manchhubhai of BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party).

Other prominent faces to contest from Ghatkopar East Assembly are Anand Shukla Ashok Rokade from Peasants and Workers Party of India.

Full list of candidates for Ghatkopar East assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

SATISH SITARAM PAWAR- Maharashtra Navnirman Sena VIKRAM POPAT ADAGALE- Bahujan Samaj Party SANDIP KRISHNA PAGARE- Independent MADANLAL KEDARNATH GUPTA- Independent PARAG KISHORCHANDRA SHAH- Bharatiya Janata Party VIKAS DAMODAR PAWAR- Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi MANISHA SAMPATRAO SURYAVANSHI- Indian National Congress AVINASH RAGHUNATH KADAM- Independent KISHOR KASHINATH KARDAK- Marxist Leninist Party of India (Red Flag) PRASHANT RAGHUVIR AHIRWAR- Jan Adhikar Party NITIN RAGHUNATH JADHAV- Independent ANKIT LALJI SHAH- Independent NANA SUKHADEV BHISE- Bahujan Mukti Party

In 2014, Mehta Pra of BJP had won the Ghatkopar East Assembly seat by defeating Jagdish Ch of SHS (Shiv Sena) by a massive a total of 6701 votes. In 2009, Mehta Pra had already defeated Bakshi Vir. of INC.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.