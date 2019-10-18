Maharashtra Election 2019 – Dahisar Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Dahisar Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. In 2014, Dahisar Assembly had 50 percent voter turnout. The seat has been occupied by BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) since 2014. It was earlier occupied by INC (Indian National Congress). BJP’s sitting MLA Chaudhary Manisha Ashok is going to be key candidate to watch out for.

Other prominent face to contest from Dahisar Assembly is Radheshyam Harishankar Vishwakarma of INC will be contesting the Maharashtra assembly election 2019 from Dahisar Assembly constituency in Mumbai.

Full list of candidates for Dahisar assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

1. Radheshyam Harishankar Vishwakarma- Nationalist Janshakti Party

2. Chaudhary Manisha Ashok- Bharatiya Janata Party

3. Andrew John Fernandes- Hum Bhartiya Party

4. Adv. Mrs. Harsha Hemant Chowkekar- Bahujan Samaj Party

5. Rajesh Gangaram Yerunkar- Maharashtra Navnirman Sena

6. Aashirwad Deepak Sawant- Independent

7. Arun Vasant Sawant- Indian National Congress

8. Dharmendra Rammurat Pandey- Independent

9. Mahesh Pandurang Jadhav- Sambhaji Brigade Party

10. Aree Deepak Dattatray- Independent

In 2014, Chaudhary Manisha Ashok had won Dahisar Assembly seat by defeating Arvind Ghosalkar Vinod Ramchandra of Shiv Sena by a massive 38578 votes. In 2009, Ghosalkar Vinod Ramchandra had Dahisar Assembly seat by defeating Dr. Dube Yogesh Ghanshyam of the Congress by 60069.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.