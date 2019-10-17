Maharashtra Election 2019 - Chembur Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Chembur Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. Chembur is part of the Mumbai South Central constituency along with five other Vidhan Sabha segments, namely Anushakti Nagar in Mumbai Suburban district and Dharavi, Sion Koliwada, Wadala and Mahim in the Mumbai City district.

In 2014, Chembur Assembly had 49 percent voter turnout. The seat has been occupied by Prakash Phaterpekar of Shiv Sena.

Prakash Phaterpekar of Shiv Sena is again contesting the elections this time. Other prominent faces to contest from Chembur Assembly are Madhu More of Bahujan Samaj party and TATOBA PANDURANG ZENDE of Ambedkararite Party Of India.

Full list of candidates for Chembur assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

1. Prakash Phaterpekar- Shiv Sena

2. Chandrakant handore- Indian National Congress

3. Sukesh Singh- People's Democratic Party

4. Kanhaiyalal Rajaram Gupta- Peasants and Workers Party of India

5. Madhu More- Bahujan Samaj Party

6. Rajendra Jagannath Mahulkar- Vanchit Bahujan Aghade

7. Karna Damodar Dunbein- Maharashtra Navnirman Sena

8. Dhananjay Shankar Koker- Independent

9. Satish Nana Sonawane- Independent

10. Tatoba Pandurang Zinde- Ambedkar party of India

11. Anita Kiran Patole- Samajwadi Party

12. Jayashree Jadhav Johnson- Independent

In 2014, Prakash Phaterpekar of Shiv Sena won the Chembur Assembly seat by defeating Chanfrakant of Indian National Congress Party by a massive a total of 47410 votes. Whereas, in 2009, Chandrakant had won the seat by defeating Anil Bachu of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.