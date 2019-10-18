Maharashtra Election 2019 – Charkop Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Charkop Assembly constituency is one of the 288 assembly constituencies of Maharashtra. Charkop is represented by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In 2014, Charkop Assembly had 50 percent voter turnout. The sitting MLA Yogesh Sagar of BJP is going to be key candidate to watch out for.

Other prominent face to contest from Charkop Assembly is Kalu Karmanbhai Budhelia of Indian National Congress will be contesting the Maharashtra assembly election 2019 from Charkop Assembly constituency of Mumbai.

Full list of candidates for Charkop assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

1. Kalu Karmanbhai Budhelia- Indian National Congress

2. Janardan Sadanand Parab- Independent

3. Janardan Lalmani Gupta- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Party

4. Mohammad Ibrahim Khan- Bahujan Mukti Party

5. M Azad Ismail Ansari- Independent

6. Yogesh Amrutlal Sagar- Bhartiya Janata Party

7. Farukh Abdul Mannan Khan- Bahujan Samaj Party

8. Morris Benny Kinny- Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi

In 2014, Yogesh Sagar had won Charkop Assembly seat by defeating Shubhada Subhash Gudekar of Shiv Sena by a margin of 64367 votes. In 2009, Yogesh Sagar again won the Charkop Assembly seat by defeating Bharat Parekh of Congress by the margin of 16363 votes.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.