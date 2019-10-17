Maharashtra Election 2019 - Chandivali Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results
Chandivali Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. Chandivali is part of the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency along with five other Vidhan Sabha segments, namely Kalina, Vile Parle, Kurla, Vandre West and Vandre East in the Mumbai Suburban district.
In 2014, Chandivali Assembly had 44 percent voter turnout. The seat has been occupied by Khan Mohd. of INC (Indian National Congress) since two consecutive terms.
Other prominent faces to contest from Chandivali Assembly are MD. ARIF LALAN KHAN from INC and SIRAJUDDIN HAFIZULLAH KHAN from Aam Aadmi Party.
Full list of candidates for Chandivali assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:
MACHINDRA KRISHNA KOTHARE- INDEPENDENT
GAFFAR HAJI IBRAHIM SAYED- INDEPENDENT
SUNIL BABURAM SHUKLA- UNITED CONGRESS PARTY
HAJARAT SARDAR PATHAN MULANI- INDEPENDENT
ADV. TAUFIK AHMED ANSARI- INDEPENDENT
HARSHVARDHAN PANDEY- INDEPENDENT
MD. ARIF LALAN KHAN- INDIAN NATIONAL CONGRESS
MOHAMMED YUSUF SHAH- INDEPENDENT
SIRAJUDDIN HAFIZULLAH KHAN- AAM AADMI PARTY (MAHARASHTRA).
DILIP LANDE- Shivsena
SANDEEP RAMCHANDRA JADHAV- INDEPENDENT
ABUL HASAN KHAN- VANCHIT BAHUJAN AGHADI
MOHD IMRAN QURESHI- All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM)
ATUL ANIL MAGHADE- Independent
MOHAMMED MOBIN MOHAMMED ISLAM SHAIKH- Peace Party
NIRAJ VISHWAKARMA- Independent
NAZMAKHATUN- Rashtriya Ulama Council
MAMATA SHUBHRANSHU DIXIT- Independent
SOHAIL AHMED KHAN- All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen
SUMEET PANDURANG BARASKAR- Maharashtra Navnirman sena
MOHAMMED HASAN SHAIKH- Independent
KURBAN- Independent
BRIJESH SURENDRANATH TIWARI- Lok Dal
PUSHPALATA ATMARAM TALEKAR- Independent
In 2014, Khan Mohd. of INC had won the Chandivali Assembly seat by defeating Singh Sant of SHS (Shiv Sena) by a massive a total of 73141 votes. Whereas, in 2009, Khan Mohd. of INC had the Assembly seat by defeating Shri Dili of MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena)by 48901 votes.
A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.
The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.
Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.
