Maharashtra Election-2019

Updated on

Maharashtra Election 2019 - Chandivali Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

By FPJ Web Desk

Maharashtra Election 2019 - Chandivali Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Maharashtra Election 2019 - Chandivali Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Chandivali Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. Chandivali is part of the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency along with five other Vidhan Sabha segments, namely Kalina, Vile Parle, Kurla, Vandre West and Vandre East in the Mumbai Suburban district.

In 2014, Chandivali Assembly had 44 percent voter turnout. The seat has been occupied by Khan Mohd. of INC (Indian National Congress) since two consecutive terms.

Other prominent faces to contest from Chandivali Assembly are MD. ARIF LALAN KHAN from INC and SIRAJUDDIN HAFIZULLAH KHAN from Aam Aadmi Party.

Full list of candidates for Chandivali assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

  1. MACHINDRA KRISHNA KOTHARE- INDEPENDENT

  2. GAFFAR HAJI IBRAHIM SAYED- INDEPENDENT

  3. SUNIL BABURAM SHUKLA- UNITED CONGRESS PARTY

  4. HAJARAT SARDAR PATHAN MULANI- INDEPENDENT

  5. GAFFAR HAJI IBRAHIM SAYED- INDEPENDENT

  6. ADV. TAUFIK AHMED ANSARI- INDEPENDENT

  7. HARSHVARDHAN PANDEY- INDEPENDENT

  8. MD. ARIF LALAN KHAN- INDIAN NATIONAL CONGRESS

  9. MOHAMMED YUSUF SHAH- INDEPENDENT

  10. SIRAJUDDIN HAFIZULLAH KHAN- AAM AADMI PARTY (MAHARASHTRA).

  11. DILIP LANDE- Shivsena

  12. SANDEEP RAMCHANDRA JADHAV- INDEPENDENT

  13. ABUL HASAN KHAN- VANCHIT BAHUJAN AGHADI

  14. MOHD IMRAN QURESHI- All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM)

  15. ATUL ANIL MAGHADE- Independent

  16. MOHAMMED MOBIN MOHAMMED ISLAM SHAIKH- Peace Party

  17. NIRAJ VISHWAKARMA- Independent

  18. NAZMAKHATUN- Rashtriya Ulama Council

  19. DILIP LANDE- Shivsena

  20. MAMATA SHUBHRANSHU DIXIT- Independent

  21. SOHAIL AHMED KHAN- All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen

  22. SUMEET PANDURANG BARASKAR- Maharashtra Navnirman sena

  23. MOHAMMED HASAN SHAIKH- Independent

  24. KURBAN- Independent

  25. BRIJESH SURENDRANATH TIWARI- Lok Dal

  26. PUSHPALATA ATMARAM TALEKAR- Independent

  27. MOHAMMED MOBIN MOHAMMED ISLAM SHAIKH- INDEPENDENT

  28. BRIJESH SURENDRANATH TIWARI- Lok Dal

In 2014, Khan Mohd. of INC had won the Chandivali Assembly seat by defeating Singh Sant of SHS (Shiv Sena) by a massive a total of 73141 votes. Whereas, in 2009, Khan Mohd. of INC had the Assembly seat by defeating Shri Dili of MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena)by 48901 votes.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in