Maharashtra Election 2019: BJP and Shiv Sena candidates in trouble with EC for violating code of conduct

Mangal Prabhat Lodha, the BJP candidate from Malabar Hills, received a notice from the Election Commission for making a communally charged speech on Friday.

Lodha presented the controversial speech while campaigning for Pandurang Sakpal, Shiv Sena’s candidate from Mumbadevi. Lodha was sent a notice by the EC for breaking the election code of conduct.

Shiv Sena leader, Abhijeet Gurav, partnered up with Lodha for the event, he had also sought permission for the rally. The Vishwas Gujar, returning officer of Mumbadevi, didn’t delay in issuing a triple notice, one for each of them.

Gujar said, “It is a suo motu action taken by the election commission, based on Mangal Prabhat Lodha’s statements recorded in an English daily newspaper in Mumbai, on Thursday this week,”

Gujar added, “While an explanation from Lodha is awaited, Sakpal and Gurav have sought extra time to reply to the notice, which can always be granted. Further decision will be taken only after getting replies from all parties concerned.”

Sakpal commented, “I have got a letter seeking clarification. I’ll have to hear the speech again and reply,”

BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari said, “We will reply appropriately. There is nothing to worry about it, and we will go lawfully.” Lodha was unavailable for comment.

In another part of Mumbai, the EC has released another notice to Bandra-based Rizvi Springfield High School for allegedly distributing BJP’s Jansampark Abhiyaan forms among parents while carrying out voting awareness programme.