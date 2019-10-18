Maharashtra Election 2019 – Bhandup West Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Bhandup West Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. It is one of the oldest suburbs in Mumbai in Maharashtra, It belongs to Mumbai North East parliamentary constituency. In 2014, Bhandup West Assembly had 55 percent voter turnout.

Full list of candidates for Bhandup West assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

1. Ravi Ashok Thate- Bahujan Samaj Party

2. Suresh Harishchandra Koparkar- Indian National Congress

3. Satish Jaising Mane- Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi

4. Ankush Vasant Kurhade- Independent

5. Ramesh Gajanan Korgaonkar- Shivsena

6. Sandeep Prabhakar Jalgaonkar- Maharashtra Navnirman Sena

7. Rupali Bapu Bhadke- Bahujan Mukti Party

In 2014, Ashok Patil had won Bhandup West Assembly seat by defeating Kotak Monoj of BJP by a margin of 4772 votes. In 2009, Shishir Shinde had Bhandup West Assembly seat by defeating Nalawade Shivaji Rao Vishnu of the Congress by the margin of 30943 votes.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October.The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.