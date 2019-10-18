Maharashtra Election 2019 - Belapur Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Belapur Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. The Central Business District of Belapur is a node of Navi Mumbai. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation is headquartered in Belapur. The Reserve Bank of India maintains a branch office at CBD Belapur. In 2009, Ganesh Naik of NCP beat Haware Suresh Kashinath of BJP. Naik bagged 59685 votes as compared to Haware’s 46812.

In 2014, Belapur Assembly had 49 percent voter turnout. The seat has been occupied by Manda Vijay Mhatre of BJP since 2014.

Other prominent face to contest from Belapur Assembly is Ashok Ankush Gawade of NCP who will be contesting the Maharashtra assembly election 2019 from Belapur Assembly constituency of Mumbai.

Full list of candidates for Belapur assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

1. Ajaykumar Upadhyay -- Yuva Jankalyan Party

2. Santosh R. Kamble -- Independent Candidate

3. Mukesh Thakur -- Independent Candidate

4. Harjeet Singh Kumar -- Indian National Parivartan Party

5. Bhanudas Dhotre (Satarakar) -- Rashtriya Rashtrawadi Party

6. Manda Vijay Mhatre -- Bharatiya Janata Party

7. Ashok Ankush Gawade -- Independent Candidate

8. Gajanan Shrikrushna Kale -- Maharashtra Navnirman Sena

9. Mr. Anil Shalik Ghogare -- Independent Candidate

10. Mr. Vijay Jagnnath Mane -- Independent Candidate

11. Appasaheb Vishnu Kshirsagar -- Republican Bahujan Sena

12. Shetty Shantaram Kukra -- Independent Candidate

13. Gautam Duryodhan Gaikwad -- Independent Candidate

14. Ahuja Uma -- Independent Candidate

15. Ashok Ankush Gawade -- Nationalist Congress Party

16. Kiran Arun Waghmare -- Independent Candidate

17. Chandrashekhar Janardan Ranade -- Independent Candidate

18. Avhad Sachin Bharat -- Bahujan Samaj Party

19. Dadabhau Kalu Sonavane -- Kranti Kari Jai Hind Sena

20. Abhay Dubey -- Independent Candidate

21. Bhagwat Jitan Sharma -- Independent Candidate

In 2014, Sandeep Ganesh Naik of NCP had won Belapur Assembly seat by defeating Chougule Vijay Laxman of SHS by 8725 votes.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.