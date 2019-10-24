Maharashtra Election 2019: Amit Shah thanks voters for supporting saffron alliance

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, thanked the people for giving a "clear and decisive mandate" to the BJP-led NDA. Fadnavis also said that the BJP and Shiv Sena will go by what was "pre-decided" between them on the sharing of power – as reported by Republic.

"I thank the people of Maharashtra for giving a clear mandate to the 'Mahayuti'. No doubt, the next government will be ours," Fadnavis said. "In fact, it is time to celebrate and not analyse. But if we look at the result, the BJP had in 2014 contested 260 seats and won 122. This time, we fought 164 and are likely to get 105. Our strike is rate better, we won 70 percent of the seats," he added.