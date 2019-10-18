Maharashtra Election 2019 - Ambernath Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Ambernath Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. A city in the Thane district of Maharashtra, the assembly constituency of Ambernath belongs to Kalyan parliamentary constituency. The seat which was occupied by Shiv Sena (SHS) from 1990 to 2004 was taken over by NCP in the 2004 assembly elections. But in 2009 assembly elections, SHS managed to regain its lost seat. Dr.Balaji Kinikar of SHS won the 2009 assembly elections as well as the 2014 elections and is the present MLA. He defeated Tapase Mahesh Bharat of NCP in 2009 with a huge margin. Kinikar bagged 50470 votes as against Bharat's 30491 votes. One of the fastest growing suburbs of Mumbai, the city had a population of 565,340 in 2011. The constituency is reserved for the Scheduled Castes.

In 2014, Ambernath Assembly had 39 percent voter turnout. The seat has been occupied by Dr. Balaji Kinikar of SHS (Shiv Sena) since 2014.

Other prominent faces to contest from Ambernath Assembly are Pravin Moteeram Kharat of Nationalist Congress Party and Rohit Chandrakant Salve of Indian National Congress who will be contesting the Maharashtra assembly election 2019 from Ambernath Assembly constituency of Mumbai.

Full list of candidates for Ambernath assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

1. YATIN DATTATRAY MORE - Independent

2. ROHIT CHANDRAKANT SALVE -- Indian National Congress

3. APEKSHA ARUN DALVI - Independent

4. SUBODH BHAURAO BHARAT -- Independent

5. RAJARAM VASANT JADHAV -- Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi

6. RAMESH KONDIBA GAIKWAD -- Independent

7. KINIKAR BALAJI PRALHAD -- Shiv Sena

8. KAMLAKAR NAGORAO SURYAVANSHI -- Independent

9. DHAMDEEP HEMRAJ GANVEER -- Bahujan Samar Parti

10. DILIP MADHAVRAO JAGTAP -- Independent

11. JAYESH BALARAM JADHAV -- Independent

12. SUMEDH HIRAMAN BHAWAR -- Maharashtra Navnirman Sena

13. VINOD MANOHAR SALVE -- Bahujan Mukti Party

14. DHANANJAY BHIMRAO SURVE -- Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi

15. RAMBHAU MAHADEV TAYADE -- Independent

16. RAJU KOMRAYA DEEKONDA -- Independent

17. DIPAK CHANDRABHAN GADE -- Samajwadi Forward Block

18. SAU. MANJOO KHANAJEE DHAL -- Independent

19. PRAVIN MOTEERAM KHARAT -- Nationalist Congress Party

20. CHARAN BHANOODAS THORAT -- Bharatiya Shetakari Kamgar Paksha

In 2014,Dr. Balaji Kinikar had won Ambernath Assembly seat by defeating Wankhede Rajesh Devendra of BJP by 2,041 votes.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.