Maharashtra Election 2019 - Airoli Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Airoli Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. Airoli is a residential and commercial area of Navi Mumbai in the Indian state of Maharashtra. It is a part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and is administered by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. In 2009, Sandeep Ganesh Naik of NCP beat Chougule Vijay Laxman of SHS. Naik bagged 76444 votes as compared to Laxman’s 67719.

In 2014, Airoli Assembly had 51 percent voter turnout. The seat has been occupied by Sandeep Ganesh Naik of NCP since 2009.

Other prominent face to contest from Airoli Assembly is Ganesh Raghu Shinde of NCP who will be contesting the Maharashtra assembly election 2019 from Airoli Assembly constituency of Mumbai.

Full list of candidates for Airoli assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

1. Vinay Jatashankar Dubey -- Independent Candidate

2. Priti Harsh Wig -- Independent Candidate

3. Sandeep Ganesh Naik -- Bhartiya Janta Party

4. Nilesh Arun Bankhele -- Maharashtra Navnirman Sena

5. Prakash Dnyandev Dhokane -- Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi

6. Sangita Hanumant Takalkar -- Republican Bahujan Sena

7. Rajesh Gangaprasad Jaiswal -- Bahujan Samaj Party

8. Bapu Suryakant Pol -- Independent

9. Dattatray Sitaram Sawale -- Independent

10. Harjeet Singh Kumar -- Indian National Parivartan Party

11. Digambar Vitthal Jadhav -- Sangharsh Sena

12. Hemant Kisan Patil -- Independent Candidate

13. Ganesh Raghu Shinde -- Nationalist Congress Party

14. Sagar Dnyaneshwar Naik -- Independent Candidate

In 2014, Sandeep Ganesh Naik of NCP had won Airoli Assembly seat by defeating Chougule Vijay Laxman of SHS by 8725 votes.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.