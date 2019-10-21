Maharashtra and Haryana Exit Polls 2019 Live Updates: All exit polls predict crushing majority for BJP-Sena combine

The CNN-News18-Ipsos exit poll has projected 243 seats out of the total 288 seats for the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition in Maharashtra.

BJP is expected to win 141 seats on its own, while its ally the Shiv Sena is projected to win 102 seats.

Congress-NCP alliance’s count has reduced to 41 seats, with NCP expected to get the lion’s share with 22 seats.