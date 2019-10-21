Maharashtra and Haryana Exit Polls 2019 Live Updates: All exit polls predict crushing majority for BJP-Sena combine

The exit poll result for Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly elections and bypolls to 51 Assembly constituencies in 17 states will be declared after 6:30 PM.
The exit poll result for Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly elections and bypolls to 51 Assembly constituencies in 17 states will be declared after 6:30 PM on Monday, October 21. The Election Commission has imposed a complete ban on exit polls during the upcoming elections — Assembly and bypolls.
CNN-News18 Exit Poll predicts BJP at 141 seats, just a few short of majority
The CNN-News18-Ipsos exit poll has projected 243 seats out of the total 288 seats for the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition in Maharashtra.
BJP is expected to win 141 seats on its own, while its ally the Shiv Sena is projected to win 102 seats.
Congress-NCP alliance’s count has reduced to 41 seats, with NCP expected to get the lion’s share with 22 seats.
ABP C-Voter predicts huge numbers of 192-216 seats for NDA alliance
These are the predictions from ABP C-Voter
BJP- Shiv Sena alliance: 192-216 seats
Congress-NCP alliance: 55-81 seats
Times Now Exit Poll gives 230 seats to the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance
These are the Times Now Exit Poll predictions:
BJP+SHIV SENA: 230
CONGRESS+NCP: 48
OTHERS: 10
VOTE SHARE:
BJP+SHIV SENA: 54.20%
CONGRESS+NCP: 29.40%
OTHERS: 16.40%
India Today predicts comfortable victory for BJP-Sena
BJP-Sena – 166-194
Cong-NCP – 72-90
Others – 22-35