Maharashtra Election-2019

Updated on
LIVE

Maharashtra and Haryana Exit Polls 2019 Live Updates: All exit polls predict crushing majority for BJP-Sena combine

By FPJ Web Desk

The exit poll result for Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly elections and bypolls to 51 Assembly constituencies in 17 states will be declared after 6:30 PM on Monday, October 21. The Election Commission has imposed a complete ban on exit polls during the upcoming elections — Assembly and bypolls.

CNN-News18 Exit Poll predicts BJP at 141 seats, just a few short of majority

The CNN-News18-Ipsos exit poll has projected 243 seats out of the total 288 seats for the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition in Maharashtra.

BJP is expected to win 141 seats on its own, while its ally the Shiv Sena is projected to win 102 seats.

Congress-NCP alliance’s count has reduced to 41 seats, with NCP expected to get the lion’s share with 22 seats.

ABP C-Voter predicts huge numbers of 192-216 seats for NDA alliance

These are the predictions from ABP C-Voter

BJP- Shiv Sena alliance: 192-216 seats

Congress-NCP alliance: 55-81 seats

Times Now Exit Poll gives 230 seats to the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance

These are the Times Now Exit Poll predictions:

BJP+SHIV SENA: 230

CONGRESS+NCP: 48

OTHERS: 10

VOTE SHARE:

BJP+SHIV SENA: 54.20%

CONGRESS+NCP: 29.40%

OTHERS: 16.40%

India Today predicts comfortable victory for BJP-Sena

BJP-Sena – 166-194

Cong-NCP – 72-90

Others – 22-35

