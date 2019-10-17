Maha Elections 2019: College students create awareness, distribute flyers and hold rallies

College students in Mumbai are pumped for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election and are making efforts to educate and inspire youths to go out and vote. The polling will happen on the 21st of October all across Maharashtra.

Students from the city of Mumbai are reaching out to their classmates and the people in their neighbourhood to ask them to vote this time. The students are holding voter registration drives; demonstrations of electronic voting machines (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT); updating voters about candidates in their constituency, and holding rallies and signature campaigns, students are striving to create awareness.

Chaitanya Prabhu, a law student from Mumbai University, is acting on his responsibility of being an informed citizen and asking people to act on their right to vote for the Maharashtra assembly election. He visited colleges and spoke to students about the importance of elections. He also distributed voter manual and candidate list with the students.

Chaitanya said, “I created a portal around six months back called ‘Mark Your Presence’, which acts as a one-stop portal for election-related questions”.

Other students creating awareness around the significance of election and democracy are Tanmay Naik, an FYBSC student of RD National College, Bandra and Sachi Thawrani, an SYBA student from Mithibai College, Vile Parle.

Tanmay, along with 30 other students from the National Service Scheme (NSS) held a rally. While Sachi managed to get 50 of her fellow students registered as voters ahead of the election.