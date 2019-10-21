Maha Election 2019: What's your excuse? Specially-abled voters enthusiastically participate in dance of democracy in Mumbai

Mumbai: Specially abled voters were brought to polling booths on compatible vehicles by the Election Commission to exercise their franchise. Their enthusiasm to participate in the democratic process defying all odds delighted many.

One such couple that came to vote at a polling station in Juhu happily posed for the cameras after casting their ballot. A voter turnout of 8.73 per cent and 5.46 per cent was recorded till 9 am on Monday in Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections respectively, according to the Election Commission (EC).