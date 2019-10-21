Maha Election 2019: Relative carries specially-abled person to polling booth in Beed

This specially-abled voter in Beed left all the excuses behind and came out to choose a better candidate for better development on this Maharashtra Assembly Election Day. His enthusiasm can motivate many who don’t vote to come out and exercise their right to vote.
In one of the cities of Maharashtra, Beed, a specially-abled person is seen carried by his relative to a polling booth for vote. His picture found on Twitter that shows he is holding his voter ID. His is not the only one, but there are many who came out and voted despite being physically challenged.
A voter turnout of 17.50 per cent was recorded till 11 am on Monday in Maharashtra assembly elections, according to the Election Commission (EC). Ratnagiri assembly constituency has so far seen the largest voter turnout with over 62.20 per cent while on the other hand, Nilanga seat has seen the lowest turnout with 6.61 per cent till 11 am.
Elections began on 288 constituencies of Maharashtra at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm.
(Inputs from ANI)
