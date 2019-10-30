CM Fadnavis likely to take second-term oath this week amid BJP-Shiv Sena's ongoing cold war

Amid BJP-Shiv Sena’s war for the position of Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis cleared that no bargaining on Chief Minister's post with Shiv Sena will be done. Rumors have it that Devendra Fadnavis might take oath for the office of CM on Thursday or Friday. BJP is still hoping that its alliance will give up on the pre-election promise of 50:50 division of ministerial seats and a rotational chief ministership.

The alliance parties have been locked in a cold war since the election results came out for the CM position. However, sources claim that the BJP is waiting for Shiv Sena to understand their standing as per numbers and settle for the post of Deputy CM.

Former state Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan said about consideration of Shiv Sena proposal if any comes, there are two most probable options in Maharashtra for formation of government - either the BJP goes ahead with forming a minority government as it did in 2014 and testing the waters when floor test happens or Shiv Sena aligning with NCP-Congress and give a new option for governance in the state

In 2014, BJP formed a minority government when all four major parties - BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP - contested separately and BJP emerged as the single largest party with 122 seats in 288 members Assembly. NCP walked out during the floor test in November 2014 which enabled Fadnavis government to pass the floor test easily and soon after that Shiv Sena also joined the government and supported the BJP for the whole five-year term.

With inputs from ANI.