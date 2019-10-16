Maharashtra Election 2019 – Worli Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Worli Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. It is a part of the Mumbai South (Lok Sabha constituency) along with five other assembly constituencies, viz Malabar Hill, Byculla, Shivadi, Mumbadevi and Colaba.

In 2014, Worli Assembly seat which was occupied by Shiv Sena from 1990 to 2009 was taken over by NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) in the 2009 assembly elections. Ahir Sachin Mohan of NCP won the 2009 assembly elections and is the present MLA. He defeated Ashish Chemburkar of Shiv Sena. Mohan bagged 52398 votes as against Chemburkar's 47104 votes.

Yuva Sena chief and son of party president Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya has entered electoral politics and will contest from the Worli seat in Mumbai. Other prominent faces to contest from Worli Assembly is Gautam Gaikwad of VBA, Bigg Boss fame Abhijeet Bichikale will be contesting as an independent candidate will be contesting the Maharashtra assembly election 2019 from Worli Assembly constituency o Mumbai.

Full list of candidates for Colaba assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

1. ADITYA THACKERAY - Shiv Sena

2. AMOL NIKALJE - Independant

3. ANKUSH KURADE - Independent

4. ABHIJEET BICHUKALE - Independent

5. DINESH BABURAO MAHADIK - Sambhaji Brigade

6. GAUTAM ANNA GAIKWAD - Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi

7. MANGAL PRANJEEVAN RAJGOR - Independent

8. PRATAP BABURAO HAWALDAR - Prahar Janshakti Party

9. SADHANA VIJAY MANE - Independent

10 SANTOSH KISAN BANSODE - Bhartiya Minorities Suraksha Mahasangha

11. VIJAY JANARDAN SHIKTODE - Independent

12. VIDYASAGAR BHIMRAO VIDYAGAR - Bahujan Samaj Party

13. SACHIN KHARAT - Independant

14. MILIND KASHINATH KAMBLE - National People's Party

15. SURESH TATOBA MANE - Nationlist Congress Party

16. NITIN VISHWAS GAIKWAD - Independent

17. RUPESH LILACHANDRA TURBHEKAR - Independent

18. UTTAM BHAIRAVI JETITHOR - Bahujan Mukti Party

19. MAHESH POPAT KHANDEKAR - Independent

20. VISHRAM TIDA PADAM - Bahujan Samaj Party

In 2014, Sunil Shinde of Shiv Sena had won Worli Assembly seat by defeating Sachin Ahir of NCP by a massive 60625 votes. In 2009, NCP's Sachin Ahir had defeated Ashish Chemburkar of Shiv Sena by 5,294 votes.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.