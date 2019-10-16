Maharashtra Election 2019 – Wadala Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Wadala Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. It is a part of the Mumbai South Central (Lok Sabha constituency) along with five other assembly constituencies, viz Dharavi, Sion Koliwada, Mahim, from Mumbai City district and Chembur and Anushakti Nagar from Mumbai Suburban district.

In 2014, Wadala Assembly had 61 percent voter turnout. In 2014, Kalidas Kolambkar of Congress had won the Wadala assembly seat. Interestingly, Kalidas Kolambkar defected to BJP ahead of assembly elections and will now contest upcoming assembly elections from BJP. In 2019, the Congress has fielded Shivkumar Uday Lad. Other prominent faces to contest the 2019 state assembly election from Wadala Assembly are Anand Mohan Prabhu of MNS and Laxman Kashinath Pawar of VBA.

Full list of candidates for Wadala assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

1. PRAVEEN PANDURANG GARJE - Independent

2. YASHWANT SHIVAJI WAGHMARE - Prabuddh Bharat Prajasattak Party

3. LAXMAN KASHINATH PAWAR - Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi

4. ANAND MOHAN PRABHU - Maharashtra Navnirman Sena

5. LAXMINARAYAN GANGADHAR MEKAL - Bahujan Samaj Party

6. SHIVKUMAR UDAY LAD - Indian National Congress

8. KALIDAS NILKANTH KOLAMBKAR - Bhartiya Janata Party

9. MANOJ MOHAN GAIKWAD - Independent

10. MOHAMMAD IRSHAD TAUFIQ KHAN - All India Minorities Front

11. FLETCHER JOSEPH PATEL - Independent

In 2014, Kalidas Kolambkar had defeated BJP's Mihir Kotecha by 800 votes. IN 2009, Kalidas Kolambkar had defeated Digambar Kandarkar of Shiv Sena by 30030 votes.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.