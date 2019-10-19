Maharashtra Election 2019 - Ulhasnagar Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Ulhasnagar Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. A city in the Thane district, Ulhasnagar is represented by NCP. It is also the headquarters of the tehsil by the same name. Kalani Suresh( Pappu) Budharmal was the MLA of the constituency from 1990 to 2009. But he lost the elections in 2009. Kumar Uttamchand Ailyani of BJP won the 2009 assembly elections by defeating Kalani Suresh( Pappu) Budharmal, an independent candidate. Ailyani secured 45257 votes as against Budharmal's 37719 votes. The seat went back to NCP in 2014 elections with Jyoti Pappu Kalani beating Ailani Kumar. Ulhasnagar assembly constituency belongs to Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency. Ulhasnagar had a population of 506,098 as per 2011 India census.

In 2014, Ulhasnagar Assembly had 38 percent voter turnout. The seat has been occupied by Jyoti Pappu Kalani of NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) since 2014.

Other prominent face to contest from Ulhasnagar Assembly is Ailani Kumar Uttamchand of Bhartiya Janta Party who will be contesting the Maharashtra assembly election 2019 from Ulhasnagar Assembly constituency of Mumbai.

Full list of candidates for Ulhasnagar assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

1. MILIND KASHINATH KAMBLE - Independent

2. DNYANESHWAR DATTARAY LOKHANDE -- Independent

3. SIDHARTH RAVAN SABLE - Independent

4. JOGENDERSINGH DHARMRAJ KHUSAR -- Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi

5. RAVINDRA ABHIMANU KENE -- Independent

6. RAJESH LILARAM CHANDWANI -- Independent

7. IBRAHIM ABDUL STTAR ANSARI -- Independent

8. JYOTI SURESH KALANI -- Nationalist Congress Party

9. KAJAL KANAYALAL MULCHANDANI -- Independent

10. LAXMI VIDESH VALMIKI -- Independent

11. ABDUL GAFAR AVGANI SHAIKH -- Independent

12. KUMAR UTTAMCHAND AILANI -- Bhartiya Janta Party

13. RAJKUMAR CHHOTELAL SONI -- Independent

14. RAMESH BANSILAL MIMROT -- Bahujan Mukti Party

15. BHAGWAN SHANKAR BHALERAO -- Republican Party of India (A)

16. RAJENDRA SAHEBRAO BHALERAO -- Bahujan Samaj Party

17. BHARAT RAMCHAND RAJWANI -- Nationalist Congress Party

18. SANDEEP PANDIT GAIKWAD -- Independent

19. KAMLESH MADHUKAR NIKAM -- Independent

20. KAMAL S. BATHIJA -- Independent

21. SAJANSINGH BANASINGH LABANA -- Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi

22. ASHOK DASHARATH KHAWLE -- Party of United Indians

In 2014, Jyoti Pappu Kalani had won Ulhasnagar Assembly seat by defeating Ailani Kumar Uttamchand of BJP by 1,863 votes.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.