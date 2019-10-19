Maharashtra Election 2019 - Thane Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Thane Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. Located in the district by the same name, the assembly constituency of Thane belongs to Thane Lok Sabha constituency. The seat was occupied by SHS (Shiv Sena) since 1990, but was taken over by BJP in 2014 elections. Rajan Vichare of SHS won the 2009 assembly elections. He defeated Rajan Raje of MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena). Vichare bagged 51010 votes as against Raje's 48569 votes. Having a population of 3,787,036, as per 2011 India census, the city is also known as the 'city of lakes'. It is also the district headquarters.

In 2014, Thane Assembly had 56 percent voter turnout. The seat has been occupied by Kelkar Sanjay Mukund of BJP since 2014.

Other prominent face to contest from Thane Assembly is Suhas Suryakant Desai of Nationalist Congress Party who will be contesting the Maharashtra assembly election 2019 from Thane Assembly constituency of Mumbai.

Full list of candidates for Thane assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

1. KELKAR SANJAY MUKUND -- Bharatiya Janata Party

2. SUHAS SURYAKANT DESAI -- Nationalist Congress Party

3. SHRI. EKNATH ANANDA JADHAV -- Independent

4. AVINASH ANANT JADHAV -- Maharashtra Navnirman sena

5. SHRI. YOGESH VISHWANATH GODBOLE -- Bahujan Maha Party

6. KEDARNATH RUPARAM BHARATI -- Bahujan Samaj Party

7. DEEPAK KUNWARPAL MEHROL -- Independent

8. AMAR ASHOK ATHAWALE -- Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi

In 2014, Kelkar Sanjay Mukund had won Thane Assembly seat by defeating Ravindra Sadanand Phatak of SHS by 12588 votes.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.