Maharashtra Election 2019 – Shahapur Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Shahapur assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. It is located in the Thane district.

In 2014, Shahapur assembly had 65 percent voter turnout. In 2014, Barora Pandurang Mahadu had won the Shahapur Assembly seat. In 2019, Barora Pandurang Mahadu is contesting election on Shiv Sena ticket. Other prominent faces to contest the 2019 state assembly election from Shahapur Assembly are Dautal Bhika Daroda of NCP and Ravindra Mangalu Marade of Bahujan Samaj Party.

Full list of candidates for Shahapur assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

1. DAUTAL BHIKA DARODA - Nationalist Congress Party

2. JAGDISH GOVIND GIRA - INDEPENDENT

3. BARORA PANDURANG MAHADU - Shiv Sena

4. DIKSHA DIGAMBAR PADWAL - INDEPENDENT

5. VISHNU BUDHA THOAMBRE - Bhartiya Trible Party

6. RAVINDRA MANGALU MARADE - Bahujan Samaj Party

7. CHAUDHARI PRAKASH SHANTARAM - Communist Patry of India (Marxist)

8. PANDURANG KAMLU BHAGAT - Independent

9. HARI BUDHA DARODA - Nationalist Congress Party

10. DASHARATH BUDHA BHAGAT - Independent

11. HARISHCHANDRA (HARESH) BANGO KHANDAVI - Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi

12. PRAKASH DHARMA VEER - Independent

In 2014, Barora Pandurang Mahadu of NCP had defeated Shiv Sena's Daulat Bhika Daroda by 5544. In 2009, Daulat Bhika Daroda of Shiv Sena had defeated Barora Pandurang Mahadu of NCP by 12269.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.