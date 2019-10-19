Maharashtra Election 2019 - Ovala Majiwada Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Ovala Majiwada Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. A city in the Thane district, Ovala - Majiwada is represented by SHS. Pratap Baburao Sarnaik of SHS won the 2009 assembly elections by defeating Chavan Sudhakar Waman of MNS. Sarnaik secured 52373 votes as against Waman's 43332 votes. Ovala - Majiwada assembly constituency belongs to Thane Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2014 assembly elections Pratap Baburao Sarnaik of SHS won the seat and is the present MLA. He defeated Sanjay Pandey of BJP. Sarnaik bagged 68571 votes as against Sanjay Pandey’s 57665 votes.

In 2014, Ovala Majiwada Assembly had 50 percent voter turnout. The seat has been occupied by Pratap Baburao Sarnaik of SHS since 2009.

Other prominent face to contest from Ovala Majiwada Assembly is Sandeep Dinkar Pachange of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena who will be contesting the Maharashtra assembly election 2019 from Ovala Majiwada Assembly constituency of Mumbai.

Full list of candidates for Ovala Majiwada assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

1. PRATAP BABURAO SARNAIK -- Shiv Sena

2. ATULLA ZAKAULLA KHAN -- Bahujan Mukti Party

3. SANAULLAH MAZHAR HUSSAIN CHAUDHARY -- Independent

4. RAVINDRA SITARAM DUNGHAV -- Independent

5. VILAS MAHADEO SATPUTE -- Independent

6. DHEERAJ JAYPRAKASH PANDEY -- Independent

7. SALMAN AZIMULLA HASHMI -- Independent

8. VIKAS KRISHNA MUKADAM -- Sambhaji Brigade Party

9. VIKRANT BHIMSEN CHAVAN -- Indian National Congress

10. KISHOR TATERAO DIVEKAR -- Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi

11. SANTOSH PANDIT KATARNAVARE -- Ambedkarite Party of India

12. SAGAR RAVINDRA SALUNKHE -- Maharashtra Kranti Sena

13. SHUBHANGI VIDYASAGAR CHAVAN -- Independent

14. SANDEEP DINKAR PACHANGE -- Maharashtra Navnirman sena

15. RAMPRAVESH MANIRAM CHAUBEY -- Janata Party

16. UTTAM KISANRAO TIRPUDE -- BAHUJAN SAMAJ PARTY

In 2014, Pratap Baburao Sarnaik had won Ovala Majiwada Assembly seat by defeating Sanjay Pandey of BJP by 10906 votes.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.