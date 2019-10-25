Maharashtra Election 2019: Our strike rate better boost CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: The Assembly election results in the State are being described as a defeat of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. When he led the Mahajandesh Yatra, he had claimed that the BJP will win more than 145 seats. But, in reality, the BJP could not win even 110 seats.

Despite this stark reality, CM Fadnavis is not ready to accept his defeat. Instead, he patted his own back by claiming that the BJP's strike rate had improved.

“In the last election, we contested 260 seats and won 122, which means our strike rate was 47 per cent. This time, we only contested 164 seats and won 105, which means our strike rate is 70 per cent.

When we contested 260 seats, we had secured 28 per cent votes; and, this time, we contested 164 seats and got 26 per cent votes,” Fadnavis said.

"This strike rate is the highest when compared to any government which has completed five years and is facing an assembly election," he added. "We were defeated on some seats by our own rebels; the opposition failed to make a dent,’’ he added.