Maharashtra Election 2019: Of 10 corporators, 4 emerge victorious

Mumbai: Of the 10 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) corporators, who contested the Assembly election, 4 emerged victorious and will now enter the assembly.

Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Korgaonkar, Dilip Lande, BJP's Parag Shah and Samajwadi Party leader Rais Shaikh are the 4 of the 10 corporators who fought the assembly election and won.

The result for the 36 assembly segments was declared on Thursday. In the election, 10 corporators and 10 former corporators had thrown their hat and got tickets from various parties.

Those who didn't, rebelled and had contested the poll as independents. Of the 10 BMC corporators, Sena corporators and its official candidates Ramesh Korgaonkar contested from Bhandup West, Dilip Lande from Chandivali, BJP’s rich corporator Parag Shah from Ghatkopar East and Samajwadi corporator Rais Shaikh was in the fray from Bhiwandi, who won the seats.

Dilip Lande defeated Congress MLA Naseem Khan by 409 votes. And, Parag Shah won trounced sitting MLA Prakash Mehta.

The six corporators who lost the election are Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, the Bandra East candidate, was defeated by Congress's Zeeshan Siddique.

It is also said Mahadeshwar has lost because of Trupti Sawant, who was denied a ticket from Shiv Sena, after which she rebelled and fought as an independent, dividing the votes.

Shiv Sena rebel Rajul Patel was defeated by sitting MLA Bharti Lavekar, the Shiv Sangram Party leader. Lavekar is the official BJP-Sena candidate.

Congress candidate Amin Kutty was defeated by the Shiv Sena candidate Ramesh Latke in the Andheri East constituency. Former corporator Yamini Jadhav from Shiv Sena has lost to Akhil Bharatiya Sena corporator Geeta Gawli.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena candidate Sanjay Turde has been defeated by Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Potnis from Kalina. In the Bandra West constituency, corporator Asif Zakaria gave a tough fight to BJP MLA Ashish Shelar, only to bite the dust.