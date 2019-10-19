Maharashtra Election 2019 - Murbad Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Murbad Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. A city in the Thane district of Maharashtra, the assembly constituency of Murbad belongs to Bhiwandi parliamentary constituency. The seat has been occupied by NCP since 1999. Pawar Gotiram Padu who contested 1994 and 2004 assembly elections as a member of NCP, contested 2009 assembly elections as an independent candidate. Kathore Kisan Shankar of NCP won the 2009 assembly elections. He defeated Pawar Gotiram Padu, an independent candidate. Shankar bagged 55830 votes as against Padu's 49288 votes. An industrial town, it had a population of 190,652 in 2011.

In 2014, Murbad Assembly had 63 percent voter turnout. The seat has been occupied by Kisan Shankar Kathore of BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) since 2014. It was earlier occupied by him only, when he was with the Nationalist Congress Party.

Other prominent faces to contest from Murbad Assembly are Pramod Vinayak Hindurao of Nationalist Congress, and Adv.Nitin Jaywant Deshmukh who will be contesting the Maharashtra assembly election 2019 from Murbad Assembly constituency of Mumbai.

Full list of candidates for Murbad assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

1. PRAMOD VINAYAK HINDURAO- Nationalist Congress Party

2. CHANDRAKANT BHASKAR PASHTE -- Peasants And Workers Party of India

3. ADV.NITIN JAYWANT DESHMUKH - Maharashtra Navnirman Sena

4. DEEPAK PANDHARINATH KHAMBEKAR -- Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi

5. PRADEEP GOVIND ROKADE -- Independent

6. KISAN SHANKAR KATHORE -- Bharatiya Janata Party

7. ADV.RATNA KISHOR GAIKWAD -- Bahujan Samaj Party

8. MAYUR VINAYAK YELVE -- Bahujan Mukti Party

In 2014, Kisan Shankar Kathore had won Murbad Assembly seat by defeating Gotiram Padu Pawar of NCP by 26,230 votes.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.