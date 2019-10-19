Maharashtra Election 2019 - Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. Kalwa is a part of the city in Thane district Maharashtra state of India. The nearest railway station is Kalwa railway station on the Central Line of the Mumbai Suburban Railway. In 2009, Awhad Jitendra Satish beat Kine Rajan Narayan of SHS. Awhad bagged 61510 votes as compared to Narayan’s 45821.

In 2014, Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly had 47 percent voter turnout. The seat has been occupied by Awhad Jitendra Satish of NCP since 2009.

Other prominent face to contest from Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly is Deepali Jahangir Sayed of Shiv Sena who will be contesting the Maharashtra assembly election 2019 from Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly constituency of Mumbai.

Full list of candidates for Mumbra-Kalwa assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

1. Mohammad Yusuf Mohammad Farooq Khan -- Independent

2. Farhat Mohd Amin Shaikh -- Indian Union Muslim League

3. Naaz Mohammed Ahmed Khan -- Bahujan Maha Party

4. Barkatullah Ali Hasan Shaikh -- All India Majlise Ittehadul Muslimeen

5. Qaisar Raza Husaini Shaikh -- Independent

6. Abdul Majid Khan -- Independent

7. Abu Altamash Faizi -- Aam Aadmi Party

8. Santosh Bhikaji Bhalerao -- Ambedkarite Party Of India (Api)

9. Sajid Shaikh -- Independent

10. Deepali Jahangir Sayed -- Shivsena

11. Feroz Nanne Khan -- Samajwadi Forward Bloc

12. Nishant Jaywant Mhatre -- Rashtriya Mahan Gantantra Party

13. Abdul Rauf Mohammed Hanif Memon -- Independent

14. Jayvant Maruti Baile -- Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi

15. Pradip Tukaram Jangam -- Independent

16. Khan Adil Siddhiq -- Samajwadi Party

17. Shravan Udhav Patil -- Maharashtra Kranti Sena

18. Javed Barkutullah Shaikh -- Independent

19. Iqbal Rehman Mulani -- Independent

20. Abu Faisal Choudhary -- Independent

21. Kalpana Pandharinath Gaikwad -- Independent

22. Sajid Mohammed Yusuf Ansari -- Independent

23. Awhad Jitendra Satish -- Nationalist Congress Party

In 2014, Awhad Jitendra Satish of NCP had won Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly seat by defeating Dasharath Kashinath Patil of SHS by 47683 votes.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.