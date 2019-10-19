Maharashtra Election 2019 - Mahim Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Mahim Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra.

In 2014, Mahim Assembly had 58 percent voter turnout. In 2014, the seat was won by Sadananad Shankar Saravankar of Shiv Sena. In 2019, the Shiv Sena has again fielded Sadananad Shankar Saravankar. Other prominent faces to contest the 2019 state assembly election from Mahim Assembly are Yeshwant Sudhakar Deshpande of MNS and Pravin Jagannath Naik of Congress.

Full list of candidates for Mahim assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

1. YESHWANT SUDHAKAR DESHPANDE - MAHARASHTRA NAVNIRMAN SENA

2. PRAVIN JAGANNATH NAIK - INDIAN NATIONAL CONGRESS

3. SADANAND SHANKAR SARVANKAR - Shiv Sena

4. MOHNISH RAVINDRA RAUL – INDEPENDENT

In 2014, Sadananad Shankar Saravankar defeated Nitin Sardesai of MNS by 5941 votes. In 2019, Nitin Sardesai had defeated Sadananad Shankar Saravankar by 8926 votes. In 2009, Saravankar was in Congress.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.