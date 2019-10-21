Maharashtra Election 2019 Live Updates: Confident that BJP-Sena alliance will win around 225 seats, says Piyush Goyal

Supriya Sule casts her vote in Baramati
Maharashtra: Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)leader Supriya Sule after casting her vote in Baramati. Her cousin and NCP leader Ajit Pawar is contesting against BJP's Gopichand Padalkar from the constituency.
Nitin Gadkari and wife Kanchan cast their vote in Nagpur
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and wife Kanchan, after casting their vote in Nagpur.
Confident that BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will win around 225 seats, says Piyush Goyal
Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Mumbai: I am confident that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will win around 225 seats, opposition has lost all credibility and is nowhere in the contest. People are with Modi ji and Fadnavis ji.
Actress Shubha Khote casts her vote for Andheri West constituency
Mumbai: Actress Shubha Khote after casting her vote for the Andheri West constituency.
Ajit Pawar casts vote in Baramati
Maharashtra: Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)leader and candidate from Baramati, Ajit Pawar after casting his vote, he is contesting against BJP's Gopichand Padalkar.
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Julio Ribeiro casts vote
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Julio Ribeiro after casting his vote for the Worli Assembly constituency.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat casts vote
Mohan Bhagwat, RSS Sarsanghchalak after casting his vote for the Nagpur Central constituency.
Voter casts his vote at booth number 244-250 for the Malabar Hill assembly constituency
Mumbai: A voter casts his vote at booth number 244-250 for the Malabar Hill assembly constituency. Mangal Prabhat Lodha for BJP and Heera Devasi for Congress are contesting from this constituency.
PM Narendra Modi urges people to turnout in record numbers
PM Modi: Elections are taking place for Haryana & Maharashtra assemblies. There are also by-polls taking place in various parts of India. I urge voters in these states & seats to turnout in record numbers & enrich the festival of democracy. I hope youngsters vote in large numbers.
Voting begins for Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections
Voting begins for Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections. Polling is underway for 288 constituencies in Maharashtra & 90 constituencies in Haryana.
Mumbai: Preparation underway at booth number 244-250
Mumbai: Preparation underway at booth number 244-250 ahead of polling for the Malabar Hill assembly constituency. Mangal Prabhat Lodha for BJP and Heera Devasi for Congress are contesting from this constituency.
