Maharashtra Election 2019 Live Updates: Confident that BJP-Sena alliance will win around 225 seats, says Piyush Goyal

Maharashtra will go to polls today. Voting in 288 will start at 7 am. BJP and Shiv Sena are once again having a pre-poll alliance with the former contesting on 164 seats and Sena on 124 seats. The Congress and NCP are contesting on equal number of seats i.e 125 each. Maharashtra and Haryana assembly are taking place simultaneously and the counting of votes will take place on October 24.

Maharashtra Election 2019 Live Updates: Confident that BJP-Sena alliance will win around 225 seats, says Piyush Goyal

Supriya Sule casts her vote in Baramati

Maharashtra: Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)leader Supriya Sule after casting her vote in Baramati. Her cousin and NCP leader Ajit Pawar is contesting against BJP's Gopichand Padalkar from the constituency.

Nitin Gadkari and wife Kanchan cast their vote in Nagpur

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and wife Kanchan, after casting their vote in Nagpur.

Confident that BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will win around 225 seats, says Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Mumbai: I am confident that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will win around 225 seats, opposition has lost all credibility and is nowhere in the contest. People are with Modi ji and Fadnavis ji.

Actress Shubha Khote casts her vote for Andheri West constituency

Mumbai: Actress Shubha Khote after casting her vote for the Andheri West constituency.

Ajit Pawar casts vote in Baramati

Maharashtra: Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)leader and candidate from Baramati, Ajit Pawar after casting his vote, he is contesting against BJP's Gopichand Padalkar.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Julio Ribeiro casts vote

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Julio Ribeiro after casting his vote for the Worli Assembly constituency.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat casts vote

Mohan Bhagwat, RSS Sarsanghchalak after casting his vote for the Nagpur Central constituency.

Voter casts his vote at booth number 244-250 for the Malabar Hill assembly constituency

Mumbai: A voter casts his vote at booth number 244-250 for the Malabar Hill assembly constituency. Mangal Prabhat Lodha for BJP and Heera Devasi for Congress are contesting from this constituency.

PM Narendra Modi urges people to turnout in record numbers

PM Modi: Elections are taking place for Haryana & Maharashtra assemblies. There are also by-polls taking place in various parts of India. I urge voters in these states & seats to turnout in record numbers & enrich the festival of democracy. I hope youngsters vote in large numbers.

Voting begins for Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections

Voting begins for Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections. Polling is underway for 288 constituencies in Maharashtra & 90 constituencies in Haryana.

Mumbai: Preparation underway at booth number 244-250

Mumbai: Preparation underway at booth number 244-250 ahead of polling for the Malabar Hill assembly constituency. Mangal Prabhat Lodha for BJP and Heera Devasi for Congress are contesting from this constituency.

