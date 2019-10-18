Maharashtra Election 2019: Here's how to check if your name is there on voter list

Stage is all set for the Maharashtra Assembly election which will be held on October 21. And as citizens it's important for all of us to cast our vote. For this, it is important to check if our name is there on the electoral rolls. As to vote in any elections it's mandatory to have election ID card as well as you name has to be there on electoral rolls.

Wonder how you can check this? You can do it online. Here's how to check if your name is there on voters list.

Steps to search your name in the voters' list:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Voters' Service Portal (NVSP), https://www.nvsp.in

Step 2: Search for 'Search Your Name in Electoral Roll' on the left side of the NVSP page. Click on it and you will be taken to another page which will have a form.

Step 3: Fill all the required details. If you don't know the name of your parliamentary constituency, search for your area in the map.

Step 4: Enter the CAPTCHA code and then click on 'Search'.

Your name and other details will appear at the bottom of the NVSP website.