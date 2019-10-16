Maharashtra Election 2019 - Dharavi Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Dharavi Assembly, maharashtra election news, Maharashtra Election 2019, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, BJP, Congress, NCP, Bharatiya Janta party, Nationalist Congress Party

Dharavi Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. Spread over 2.40 sq km and home to over 60,000 families, the sprawling Dharavi slum stands on prime land in the heart of Mumbai.

In 2014, Dharavi Assembly had 49 percent voter turnout. The seat was won by Congress’ Varsha Gaikwad in 2014. In 2019, the Congress has again fielded Varsha Gaikwad. Other prominent faces to contest from Dharavi Assembly are Manoj Sansare of AIMIM and Vinayak Kawade of MNS will be contesting the Maharashtra assembly election 2019.

Full list of candidates for Dharavi assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

1. VIKAS MARUTI ROKADE - Independent

2. BABITA VIJAY SHINDE - Independent

3. VARSHA EKNATH GAIKWAD - Indian National Congress

4. GANESH BAJIRAO KADAM - Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha

5. MANOJ SANSARE - All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen

6. GIRIRAJ DASHRATH SHERKHANE - Independent

7. RAVINDRA YADAV ANGARKHE - Bahujan Mukti Party

8. ASHISH VASANT MORE - Shiv Sena

9. PURVESH GAJANAN TAWARE - Maharashtra Kranti Sena

10. ANITA DIPAK GAUTAM - Bahujan Samaj Party

11. KAWADE SANDEEP VINAYAK - Maharashtra Navnirman sena

12. DALVI RAJU SAHEBRAO - Independent

In 2014, Varsha Gaikwad had won Dharavi assembly seat by defeating Shiv Sena’s Baburao Mane by 15328 votes. In 2009, Varsha Gaikwad defeated Raibage Manohar Kedari of Shiv Sena. Eknath secured 52492 votes as against Kedari's 42783 votes.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.