Maharashtra Election 2019 – Colaba Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Colaba Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. It is a part of the Mumbai South (Lok Sabha constituency) along with five other assembly constituencies, viz Malabar Hill, Byculla, Shivadi, Mumbadevi and Worli.

In 2014, Colaba Assembly the seat has been occupied by INC (Indian National Congress) since 1980. Annie Shekhar of INC won the assembly elections of 2009 for the second consecutive time and is the present MLA. He defeated Raj K. Purohit of BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party). Shekhar received 39779 votes as against Purohit's 31722 votes.

Two-time Colaba MLA Raj Purohit is replaced by Rahul Narwekar for the upcoming assembly elections. Other prominent faces to contest from Worli Assembly is Ashok Jagtap of Congress, Jitendra Chavan of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi will be contesting the Maharashtra assembly election 2019 from Worli Assembly constituency o Mumbai.

Full list of candidates for Colaba assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

1. MR. RAJENDRA DAULAT SURYAVANSHI - AIM Political Party (APP)

2. ASHOK ARJUNRAO JAGTAP - Indian National Congress

3. SANTOSH GOPINATH CHAVAN - Independent

4. JITENDRA RAMCHANDRA KAMBLE - Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi

5. RAHUL SURESH NARWEKAR - Bharatiya Janata Party

6. ARJUN GANPAT RUKHE - Bahujan Samaj Party

7. AMOL TULSHIDAS GOVALKAR - Kranti Kari Jai Hind Sena

8. BHARAT PRITHVIRAJ PUROHIT - Independent

9. VAIBHAV VASANT NARVEKAR – Independent

In 2014, Raj K Purohit had won Colaba Assembly seat by defeating Pandurang Sakpal of Shiv Sena by a massive 52608 votes. In 2009, Annie Shekhar of Congress had won Colaba Assembly Assembly seat by defeating Raj K Purohit of BJP by 39779.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.