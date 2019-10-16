Maharashtra Election 2019 – Bhiwandi West Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Bhiwandi West assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. It is located in the Thane district.

In 2014, Bhiwandi West assembly had 49 percent voter turnout. In 2014, Choughule Mahesh Prabhakar had won the Bhiwandi West assembly seat. In 2019, Bhartiya Janata Party has fielded sitting MLA Choughule Mahesh Prabhakar. Other prominent faces to contest the 2019 state assembly election from Bhiwandi West Assembly are SHOEB ASHFAQUE KHAN of Congress and PRADEEP SHANKAR BODAKE of MNS.

Full list of candidates for Bhiwandi West assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

1. CHAUGHULE MAHESH PRABHAKAR - Bhartiya Janata Party

2. MOH. SHOEB ASHFAQUE KHAN - Indian National Congress

3. ASHOK SHANTARAM BHOSALE - Independent

4. MOHAMMAD KHALID MUKHTAR AHMED SHAIKH - All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen

5. SHRI. ABUSAMA ABUHURAIRA KHAN - Bahujan Samaj Party

6. BONDE SUHAS DHANANJAY - Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi

7. PRADEEP SHANKAR BODAKE - Maharashtra Navnirman Sena

8. RAMDULAR CHITRAKUT PRASAD VARMA - Jan Adhikari Party

9. SHAEEM AFAQUE FAROOQUE - Independent

In 2014, Choughule Mahesh Prabhakar of BJP defeated Khan Shoeb Ashfaq of Congress by 3326 votes. In 2009, Abdul RashidTahir Momin of Samajwadi Party had defeated Independent candidate Sainath (Bhau) Rangarao Pawar by 1691 votes.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.