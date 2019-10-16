Maharashtra Election 2019 – Bhiwandi Rural Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Bhiwandi Rural assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. Bhiwandi is a Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra that comprises of six Vidhan Sabha seats namely Bhiwandi Rural, Shahapur, Bhiwandi West, Bhiwandi East, Kalyan West, and Murbad. This constituency is located in Thane district.

In 2014, Bhiwandi Rural assembly had 63.38 percent voter turnout. In 2019, Shantaram Tukaram More of Shiv Sena has again fielded sitting MLA from the assembly. Other prominent faces to contest the 2019 state assembly election from Nationalist Congress Party are Swapnil Koli of VBA and Kisan Thombre.

Full list of candidates for Bhiwandi Rural assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

1. SHANTARAM TUKARAM MORE - Shiv Sena

2. NITESH JAGAN MHASE - Communist Party of India

3. SWAPNIL MAHADEO KOLI - Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi

4. KISAN GANPAT THOMBRE - Maharashtra Navnirman Sena

5. JADHAV SANTOSH GOVIND - Independent

6. WADU LAXAMAN SUKARY - Revolutionary Marxist Party of India

7. MAHADEV AMBO GHATAL - Independent

8. ASHA SHANTARAM MORE - Independent

9. MADHURI SHASHIKANT MHATRE - Nationalist Congress Party

In 2014, Shiv Sena's Shantaram Tukaram More had defeated Patil Shantaram Dundaram of BJP. In 2009, Savara Vishnu Rama of BJP had defeated Patil Shantaram Dundaram of NCP.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.