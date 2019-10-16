Maharashtra Election 2019 – Bhiwandi East Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Bhiwandi East assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. Bhiwandi is a Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra that comprises of six Vidhan Sabha seats namely Bhiwandi Rural, Shahapur, Bhiwandi West, Bhiwandi West, Kalyan West, and Murbad. This constituency is located in Thane district.

In 2014, Bhiwandi East assembly had 44 percent voter turnout. In 2014, Rupesh Laxman Mhatre of Shiv Sena had won the Bhiwandi East assembly seat. In 2019, Shiv Sena has again fielded Rupesh Laxman Mhatre. Other prominent faces to contest the 2019 state assembly election from Bhiwandi East Assembly are MANOJ WAMAN GULVI of MNS, SANTOSH MANJAYYA SHETTY of Congress and BUDHESH LAXMAN JADHAV of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi.

Full list of candidates for Bhiwandi East assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

1. MANOJ WAMAN GULVI - Independent

2. DR. NOORUDDIN NIJAM ANSARI - Independent

3. MANOJ WAMAN GULVI - Maharashtra Navnirman Sena

4. CHAUDHARY VASUDEV NARAYAN - Independent

5. RUPESH LAXMAN MHATRE - Shiv Sena

6. RAVINDRA DAGADU SHINDE - Independent

7. HABIBUR REHMAN OBAIDUR KHAN - Peace Party

8. PRAVIN DATTU BACHUTE - Independent

9. ANSARI ABDUL SALAM - Samajwadi Forword Bloc

10. RAIS KASAM SHAIKH - Samajwadi Party

11. NARAYAN PRATAP VANGA - Bahujan Maha Party

12. SAYED KASHIF - Independent

13. NAZIR AHMAD SIDDIQUE ANSARI - Bahujan Samaj Party

14. SANTOSH MANJAYYA SHETTY - Indian National Congress

15. SANTOSH MANJAYYA SHETTY - Independent

16. BUDHESH LAXMAN JADHAV - Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi

17. GURUNATH GOVIND MHATRE - Independent

18. MOMIN RAIS A. KHALIK - Independent

19. PRAKASH ARUNODAY VADDEPELLI - Independent

20. SANTOSH LACHHAYYA SHETTY - Independent

21. HARUN JAIS KHAN - Independent

In 2014, Rupesh Laxman Mhatre of Shiv Sena defeated Santosh Manjayya Shetty in BJP by 3393. In 2009, Abu Aasim Azami of Samajwadi Party defeated Patil Yogesh Ramesh of Shiv Sena by 12985 votes.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.